Shareholders in Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. So we hope that those who held Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 71% hit to the value of their shares. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down55% in that time. Even worse, it's down 35% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Bionano Genomics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Bionano Genomics grew its revenue by 95% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 71% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Bionano Genomics shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 71%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 8.5%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 16% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Bionano Genomics .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

