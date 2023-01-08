Shareholders in Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. Long term Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 66% drop in the share price over that period. And over the last year the share price fell 54%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 30% in thirty days.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Blade Air Mobility became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 69% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Blade Air Mobility more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Blade Air Mobility shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 54%. The market shed around 18%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 18% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Blade Air Mobility that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

