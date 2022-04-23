Shareholders in Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) have lost 14%, as stock drops 7.3% this past week

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC) share price is down 14% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 4.6%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 7.0% in three years. The last month has also been disappointing, with the stock slipping a further 21%. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since Boston Omaha has shed US$53m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Boston Omaha managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

Earnings per share growth rates aren't particularly useful for comparing with the share price, when a company has moved from loss to profit. So it makes sense to check out some other factors.

Boston Omaha's revenue is actually up 25% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Boston Omaha has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Boston Omaha shareholders are down 14% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 4.6%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 2.3% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Boston Omaha has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

