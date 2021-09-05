Shareholders in Bright Scholar Education Holdings (NYSE:BEDU) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the long term shareholders of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 70% drop in the share price over that period. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 48% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 17% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years that the share price fell, Bright Scholar Education Holdings' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 12% each year. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 33% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Bright Scholar Education Holdings shareholders took a loss of 47%, including dividends. In contrast the market gained about 36%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 19% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Bright Scholar Education Holdings (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

