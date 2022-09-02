Shareholders in BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) have lost 44%, as stock drops 8.6% this past week

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) share price has gained 29% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 44% in one year, under-performing the market.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for BTRS Holdings isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

BTRS Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year BTRS Holdings saw its revenue grow by 17%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 44% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think BTRS Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for BTRS Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 44%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 18%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 11% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that BTRS Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

BTRS Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

