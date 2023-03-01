Shareholders in Cabka (AMS:CABKA) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Cabka N.V. (AMS:CABKA) share price slid 31% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 4.9%. Cabka may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

We don't think that Cabka's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last year Cabka saw its revenue grow by 26%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 31%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 4.9% in the last year, Cabka shareholders might be miffed that they lost 31%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 0.6% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cabka better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Cabka is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NL exchanges.

