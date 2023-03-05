Shareholders in Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) are in the red if they invested five years ago

It is a pleasure to report that the Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) is up 61% in the last quarter. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. After all, the share price is down 34% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Cantaloupe isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Cantaloupe saw its revenue increase by 11% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Shareholders have seen the share price fall at 6% per year, for five years: a poor performance. Those who bought back then clearly believed in stronger growth - and maybe even profits. There is always a big risk of losing money yourself when you buy shares in a company that loses money.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling Cantaloupe stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 6.2% in the twelve months, Cantaloupe shareholders did even worse, losing 12%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 6% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cantaloupe better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Cantaloupe has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

