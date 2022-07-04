Shareholders in Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 66%. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 66% lower than three years ago). The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 35% in the last three months. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 17% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Cardiovascular Systems isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Cardiovascular Systems grew its revenue by 6.2% over the last year. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. It's likely this muted growth has contributed to the share price decline of 66% in the last year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Cardiovascular Systems

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Cardiovascular Systems shareholders are down 66% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 20%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Cardiovascular Systems that you should be aware of before investing here.

