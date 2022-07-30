Shareholders in Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 46% in the last month. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact, the price has declined 50% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Caribou Biosciences isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Caribou Biosciences' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 13%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The stock price has languished lately, falling 50% in a year. What would you expect when revenue is falling, and it doesn't make a profit? We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Caribou Biosciences shareholders are happy with the loss of 50% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 11%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 9.7% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Caribou Biosciences you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

