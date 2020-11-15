Shareholders Of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Must Be Happy With Their 73% Return

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market Unfortunately for shareholders, while the CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) share price is up 42% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 4.8% in the last year.

Given that CenterPoint Energy didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, CenterPoint Energy can boast revenue growth at a rate of 11% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. The annual gain of 7% over five years is better than nothing, but falls short of the market. Arguably, that means, the market (previously) expected stronger growth from the company.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling CenterPoint Energy stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of CenterPoint Energy, it has a TSR of 73% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Investors in CenterPoint Energy had a tough year, with a total loss of 1.1% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 12%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for CenterPoint Energy (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

