Shareholders in Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) have lost 56%, as stock drops 34% this past week

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Unfortunately, shareholders of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) have suffered share price declines over the last year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 56%. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 47% lower than three years ago). The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 49% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

With the stock having lost 34% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Given that Charah Solutions didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Charah Solutions saw its revenue grow by 32%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 56% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

The last twelve months weren't great for Charah Solutions shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 56%. The market shed around 9.4%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 14% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Charah Solutions (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

