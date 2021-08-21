Shareholders in Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. Zooming in on an example, the Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) share price dropped 62% in the last half decade. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 33% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Cinemark Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over half a decade Cinemark Holdings reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 16% for each year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. It seems appropriate, then, that the share price slid about 10% annually during that time. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and don't grow revenues. You might be better off spending your money on a leisure activity. This looks like a really risky stock to buy, at a glance.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Cinemark Holdings is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Cinemark Holdings will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Cinemark Holdings' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Cinemark Holdings shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 57%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Cinemark Holdings shareholders gained a total return of 17% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 9% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cinemark Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Cinemark Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

