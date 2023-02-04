Shareholders in Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last month. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact, the price has declined 16% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Corsair Gaming wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year Corsair Gaming saw its revenue fall by 24%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 16% in that time. What would you expect when revenue is falling, and it doesn't make a profit? We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Corsair Gaming will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Corsair Gaming shareholders are happy with the loss of 16% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 8.1%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 7.5% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Corsair Gaming is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

