Shareholders in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) are in the red if they invested a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) share price slid 36% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 25%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 7.0% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 19% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 10% in the same timeframe.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Crinetics Pharmaceuticals made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shareholders are down 36% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 25%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 2.3% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Crinetics Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

