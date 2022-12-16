Shareholders in Cvent Holding (NASDAQ:CVT) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 33%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 19%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Cvent Holding because we don't have a long term history to look at.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Cvent Holding made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Cvent Holding grew its revenue by 23% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 33% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Cvent Holding will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Cvent Holding shareholders are down 33% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 19%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 0.4% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Cvent Holding that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

