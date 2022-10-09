Shareholders in DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the long term shareholders of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 58% decline in the share price in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 57%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Furthermore, it's down 12% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 6.7% in the same timeframe.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that DMC Global didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years, DMC Global's revenue dropped 7.6% per year. That is not a good result. With revenue in decline, and profit but a dream, we can understand why the share price has been declining at 16% per year. Of course, it's the future that will determine whether today's price is a good one. We'd be pretty wary of this one until it makes a profit, because we don't specialize in finding turnaround situations.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that DMC Global shareholders are down 57% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 21%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DMC Global better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for DMC Global that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

