Shareholders in Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) have lost 90%, as stock drops 16% this past week

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. So we hope that those who held Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 90% hit to the value of their shares. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Doma Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 52% in the last three months. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Doma Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Doma Holdings saw its revenue grow by 16%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 90%. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Doma Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Doma Holdings shareholders are down 90% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 21%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 52% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Doma Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

