Shareholders in Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) have lost 64%, as stock drops 13% this past week

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Unfortunately, shareholders of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) have suffered share price declines over the last year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 64%. Doma Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 39% in the last three months.

After losing 13% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Given that Doma Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Doma Holdings saw its revenue grow by 36%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 64% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Doma Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While Doma Holdings shareholders are down 64% for the year, the market itself is up 5.6%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 39% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Doma Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Doma Holdings you should be aware of.

