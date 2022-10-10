Shareholders in DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) are in the red if they invested a year ago

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last quarter. It's not great that the stock is down over the last year. But at least it bettered the loss of 21% in its market.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year DoubleVerify Holdings saw its earnings per share increase strongly. While the business is unlikely to sustain such a high growth rate for long, it's great to see. As a result, we're surprised to see the weak share price. So it's worth taking a look at some other metrics.

DoubleVerify Holdings' revenue is actually up 39% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for DoubleVerify Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Having lost 21% over the year, DoubleVerify Holdings has generated a return within the same ballpark as the broader market. However, shareholders can take a little comfort that the share price is up 15% over the last three months. The selling may have been overdone, so it may be worth taking a closer look at the data to assess its growth potential. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DoubleVerify Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for DoubleVerify Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

