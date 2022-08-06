Shareholders in DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) are in the red if they invested five years ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the DP Eurasia N.V. (LON:DPEU) share price up 13% in a single quarter. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. In that time the share price has delivered a rude shock to holders, who find themselves down 69% after a long stretch. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. But it could be that the fall was overdone.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

DP Eurasia isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, DP Eurasia saw its revenue increase by 20% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is has averaged a loss of 11% per year - that's quite disappointing. This could mean high expectations have been tempered, potentially because investors are looking to the bottom line. If you think the company can keep up its revenue growth, you'd have to consider the possibility that there's an opportunity here.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that DP Eurasia shareholders are down 21% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 2.0%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 11% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DP Eurasia better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for DP Eurasia that you should be aware of before investing here.

