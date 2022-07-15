Shareholders in DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 75% in that time. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 66% in the last year. Even worse, it's down 18% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because DURECT made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last five years DURECT saw its revenue shrink by 6.1% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The share price fall of 12% (per year, over five years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. It takes a certain kind of mental fortitude (or recklessness) to buy shares in a company that loses money and doesn't grow revenue. Fear of becoming a 'bagholder' may be keeping people away from this stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for DURECT in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 18% in the twelve months, DURECT shareholders did even worse, losing 66%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DURECT better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for DURECT (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

