Shareholders in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 41% in the last quarter. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. After all, the share price is down 42% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow by 129% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. While its revenue increased, the share price dropped at a rate of 12% per year. That seems like an unlucky result for holders. It's possible that the prior share price assumed unrealistically high future growth. Before considering a purchase, investors should consider how quickly expenses are growing, relative to revenue.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shareholders are down 26% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 8.5%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.9% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Eiger BioPharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

