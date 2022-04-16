Shareholders in Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) share price is down 23% in the last year. That's well below the market decline of 1.1%. Zooming out, the stock is down 22% in the last three years.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

The last year saw Enerpac Tool Group's EPS really take off. While the business is unlikely to sustain such a high growth rate for long, it's great to see. So we are surprised the share price is down. Some different data might shed some more light on the situation.

With a low yield of 0.2% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. Enerpac Tool Group managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Enerpac Tool Group shareholders are down 23% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 1.1%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Enerpac Tool Group you should know about.

