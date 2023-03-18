Shareholders in EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) are in the red if they invested a year ago

It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But often it is not a reflection of the fundamental business performance. The EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) share price is down 10% in the last year. But that actually beats the market decline of 13%. Because EngageSmart hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. It's down 12% in about a month. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 6.6% in the same time period.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

We don't think that EngageSmart's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

EngageSmart grew its revenue by 41% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Considering the limp overall market, the share price loss of 10% over the year isn't too bad. It's likely that the revenue growth encouraged some shareholders to hold firm. So growth investors might like to put this one on the watchlist to see if revenue keeps trending in the right direction.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on EngageSmart

While they no doubt would have preferred make a profit, at least EngageSmart shareholders didn't do too badly in the last year. Their loss of 10%, actually beat the broader market, which lost around 13%. At least the recent returns have been positive, with the stock up 8.0% in around 90 days. It could be that the share price dropped so far that the business was cheap on the numbers, but the future will ultimately determine the value of the stock. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - EngageSmart has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

