Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Airbnb's (NASDAQ:ABNB) Recent Growth In Returns

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Airbnb, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$1.7b ÷ (US$16b - US$8.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Airbnb has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Hospitality industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Airbnb compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Airbnb here for free.

What Can We Tell From Airbnb's ROCE Trend?

Airbnb has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About three years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 20% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Airbnb is utilizing 166% more capital than it was three years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 50%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance. Nevertheless, there are some potential risks the company is bearing with current liabilities that high, so just keep that in mind.

What We Can Learn From Airbnb's ROCE

Overall, Airbnb gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 47% in the last year. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

