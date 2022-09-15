Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of AMN Healthcare Services' (NYSE:AMN) Recent Growth In Returns

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in AMN Healthcare Services' (NYSE:AMN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on AMN Healthcare Services is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$666m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$957m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, AMN Healthcare Services has an ROCE of 32%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Healthcare industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AMN Healthcare Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for AMN Healthcare Services.

So How Is AMN Healthcare Services' ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from AMN Healthcare Services. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 32%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 122%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From AMN Healthcare Services' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what AMN Healthcare Services has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 163% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you want to know some of the risks facing AMN Healthcare Services we've found 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

