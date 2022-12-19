Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of APA's (NASDAQ:APA) Recent Growth In Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at APA's (NASDAQ:APA) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for APA, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.48 = US$5.1b ÷ (US$14b - US$3.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, APA has an ROCE of 48%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 21% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for APA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

APA has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 2,226%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 45% less capital than it was five years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 22% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

What We Can Learn From APA's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that APA has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Since the stock has only returned 12% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with APA (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

