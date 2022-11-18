Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of ASML Holding's (AMS:ASML) Recent Growth In Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of ASML Holding (AMS:ASML) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on ASML Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = €6.2b ÷ (€33b - €16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Thus, ASML Holding has an ROCE of 36%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ASML Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering ASML Holding here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

ASML Holding is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 149% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 48% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

What We Can Learn From ASML Holding's ROCE

As discussed above, ASML Holding appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has returned a staggering 282% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if ASML Holding can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing ASML Holding that you might find interesting.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

