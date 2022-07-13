Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Dr. Martens' (LON:DOCS) Recent Growth In Returns

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Dr. Martens is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = UK£226m ÷ (UK£859m - UK£155m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Dr. Martens has an ROCE of 32%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Luxury industry average of 18%.

In the above chart we have measured Dr. Martens' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Dr. Martens here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Dr. Martens. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 32%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 89%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Dr. Martens' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Dr. Martens is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Given the stock has declined 45% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Dr. Martens that you might find interesting.

