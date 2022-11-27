Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Kelington Group Berhad's (KLSE:KGB) Recent Growth In Returns

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Kelington Group Berhad's (KLSE:KGB) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kelington Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = RM56m ÷ (RM836m - RM588m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Kelington Group Berhad has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 6.1% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kelington Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Kelington Group Berhad here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Kelington Group Berhad Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Kelington Group Berhad are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 23%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 224% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Kelington Group Berhad has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 70%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Kelington Group Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 306% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Kelington Group Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

