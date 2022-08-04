Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of SDI Group's (LON:SDI) Recent Growth In Returns

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of SDI Group (LON:SDI) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on SDI Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = UK£10m ÷ (UK£70m - UK£19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

So, SDI Group has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SDI Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for SDI Group.

What Can We Tell From SDI Group's ROCE Trend?

SDI Group is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 20%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 299% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at SDI Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On SDI Group's ROCE

To sum it up, SDI Group has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if SDI Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, SDI Group does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

SDI Group is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

