Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Shaver Shop Group's (ASX:SSG) Recent Growth In Returns

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Shaver Shop Group's (ASX:SSG) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Shaver Shop Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = AU$26m ÷ (AU$123m - AU$34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Shaver Shop Group has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 20% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Shaver Shop Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Shaver Shop Group.

What Can We Tell From Shaver Shop Group's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Shaver Shop Group are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 30%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 51%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Shaver Shop Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Shaver Shop Group can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Shaver Shop Group that we think you should be aware of.

