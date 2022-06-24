Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of United Parcel Service's (NYSE:UPS) Recent Growth In Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on United Parcel Service is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$13b ÷ (US$70b - US$17b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, United Parcel Service has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Logistics industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for United Parcel Service compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering United Parcel Service here for free.

So How Is United Parcel Service's ROCE Trending?

United Parcel Service is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 25%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 97% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From United Parcel Service's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that United Parcel Service is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 89% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

