Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Valmec's (ASX:VMX) Recent Growth In Returns

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Valmec (ASX:VMX) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Valmec is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = AU$14m ÷ (AU$78m - AU$33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Valmec has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 5.6% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Valmec

roce
roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Valmec's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Valmec's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Valmec are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 30%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 171%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Valmec thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Another thing to note, Valmec has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 42%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Valmec's ROCE

To sum it up, Valmec has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 256% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Valmec you'll probably want to know about.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

