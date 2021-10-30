Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Warehouse Group's (NZSE:WHS) Recent Growth In Returns

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Warehouse Group (NZSE:WHS) we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Warehouse Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = NZ$283m ÷ (NZ$1.9b - NZ$624m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

Therefore, Warehouse Group has an ROCE of 22%. On its own, that's a very good return and it's on par with the returns earned by companies in a similar industry.

View our latest analysis for Warehouse Group

roce

In the above chart we have measured Warehouse Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Warehouse Group.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Warehouse Group are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 22%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 67% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Warehouse Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Warehouse Group can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with a respectable 91% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Like most companies, Warehouse Group does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.