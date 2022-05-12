Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Zebra Technologies' (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Recent Growth In Returns

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Zebra Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$954m ÷ (US$6.1b - US$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Thus, Zebra Technologies has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electronic industry average of 11%.

Check out our latest analysis for Zebra Technologies

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Zebra Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Zebra Technologies' ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Zebra Technologies are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 22%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 20%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Zebra Technologies' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Zebra Technologies can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 221% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Story continues

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Zebra Technologies that we think you should be aware of.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.