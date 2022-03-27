Shareholders in ESE Entertainment (CVE:ESE) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for ESE Entertainment Inc. (CVE:ESE) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price is down a hefty 61% in that time. Because ESE Entertainment hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 26% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

ESE Entertainment wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

ESE Entertainment grew its revenue by 3,255% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. In contrast the share price is down 61% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While ESE Entertainment shareholders are down 61% for the year, the market itself is up 21%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 26%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ESE Entertainment better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for ESE Entertainment (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

