Shareholders have faith in loss-making Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) as stock climbs 10% in past week, taking one-year gain to 13%

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) share price is up 13% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 26% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Keros Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, Keros Therapeutics' revenue grew by 19,900%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. The solid 13% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Keros Therapeutics in some detail. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

This free interactive report on Keros Therapeutics' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Keros Therapeutics shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 13% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 58% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Keros Therapeutics (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

