Shareholders have faith in loss-making A-Smart Holdings (SGX:BQC) as stock climbs 288% in past week, taking one-year gain to 180%

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the A-Smart Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BQC) share price has soared 180% return in just a single year. It's up an even more impressive 434% over the last quarter. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 32% in the last three years.

Since the stock has added S$52m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

A-Smart Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year A-Smart Holdings saw its revenue grow by 4.3%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. In contrast, the share price took off during the year, gaining 180%. The business will need a lot more growth to justify that increase. We're not so sure that revenue growth is driving the market optimism about the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that A-Smart Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 180% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 5% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for A-Smart Holdings (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

