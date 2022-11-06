Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over DIC Asset AG's (ETR:DIC) P/E Ratio

There wouldn't be many who think DIC Asset AG's (ETR:DIC) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.3x is worth a mention when the median P/E in Germany is similar at about 15x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

DIC Asset could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn around. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

DIC Asset's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 45% decrease to the company's bottom line. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 23% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 11% per year during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 14% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that DIC Asset's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On DIC Asset's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that DIC Asset currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

