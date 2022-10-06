Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over The Home Depot, Inc.'s (NYSE:HD) P/E Ratio

The Home Depot, Inc.'s (NYSE:HD) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.6x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent earnings growth for Home Depot has been in line with the market. It might be that many expect the mediocre earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Home Depot?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Home Depot's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 15% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 64% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 5.3% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.6% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that Home Depot's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Home Depot's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Having said that, be aware Home Depot is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

