Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over Humana Inc.'s (NYSE:HUM) P/E Ratio

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 19.5x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Humana has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Humana's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Humana would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 29%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 35% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 11% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.6% each year, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's curious that Humana's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Humana's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Humana's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Humana that you should be aware of.

