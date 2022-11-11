Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over Inari Amertron Berhad's (KLSE:INARI) P/E Ratio

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Inari Amertron Berhad (KLSE:INARI) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 23.6x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Inari Amertron Berhad could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Inari Amertron Berhad?

Inari Amertron Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 6.4% last year. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 73% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 9.4% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 8.8% growth per year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Inari Amertron Berhad is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Inari Amertron Berhad's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Inari Amertron Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 1 warning sign for Inari Amertron Berhad

