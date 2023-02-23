Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over Nanofilm Technologies International Limited's (SGX:MZH) P/E Ratio

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 21.2x Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (SGX:MZH) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Singapore have P/E ratios under 10x and even P/E's lower than 6x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Earnings have risen at a steady rate over the last year for Nanofilm Technologies International, which is generally not a bad outcome. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this good earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Nanofilm Technologies International's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 3.4%. Ultimately though, it couldn't turn around the poor performance of the prior period, with EPS shrinking 4.7% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 1.8% shows it's an unpleasant look.

In light of this, it's alarming that Nanofilm Technologies International's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Nanofilm Technologies International's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Nanofilm Technologies International revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

