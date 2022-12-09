Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over Sibanye Stillwater Limited's (JSE:SSW) P/E Ratio

There wouldn't be many who think Sibanye Stillwater Limited's (JSE:SSW) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.7x is worth a mention when the median P/E in South Africa is similar at about 8x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Sibanye Stillwater hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

Sibanye Stillwater's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 54%. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 7.9% each year during the coming three years according to the ten analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 5.6% growth each year, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we find it concerning that Sibanye Stillwater is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Sibanye Stillwater's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Sibanye Stillwater currently trades on a higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Sibanye Stillwater has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

