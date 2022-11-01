Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over TalkMed Group Limited's (SGX:5G3) P/E Ratio

TalkMed Group Limited's (SGX:5G3) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 20x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Singapore, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 10x and even P/E's below 5x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Earnings have risen firmly for TalkMed Group recently, which is pleasing to see. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this respectable earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is TalkMed Group's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as TalkMed Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 15%. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 20% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 3.4% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we find it concerning that TalkMed Group is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Bottom Line On TalkMed Group's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that TalkMed Group currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

