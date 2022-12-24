Shareholders in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Investors can earn very close to the average market return by buying an index fund. But in any given year a good portion of stocks will fall short of that. That's what happened in the case of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB): its share price dropped 25% while the market declined 22%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 4.9% over three years. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 11% in a month. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 4.6% in the same time period.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

See our latest analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Fifth Third Bancorp reported an EPS drop of 10% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 25% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The P/E ratio of 9.87 also points to the negative market sentiment.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free interactive report on Fifth Third Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Fifth Third Bancorp the TSR over the last 1 year was -22%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

The total return of 22% received by Fifth Third Bancorp shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -22%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 5% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data remains strong, and the share price is simply down on sentiment, then this could be an opportunity worth investigating. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Fifth Third Bancorp is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here