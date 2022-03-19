Shareholders in Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. It must have been painful to be a Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 74% in that time. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Finch Therapeutics Group because we don't have a long term history to look at. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 38% in a month.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Finch Therapeutics Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Finch Therapeutics Group grew its revenue by 134% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 74% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Finch Therapeutics Group stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While Finch Therapeutics Group shareholders are down 74% for the year, the market itself is up 6.0%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 37% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Finch Therapeutics Group .

