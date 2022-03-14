Shareholders at four U.S. oil companies to vote on climate proposals

Aerial view of Phillips 66 Company's Los Angeles Refinery in Carson, California
Sabrina Valle
·2 min read

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Shareholders at four U.S. oil companies will vote in the coming quarter on proposals for the firms to meet emissions targets set out in Paris in 2015, said climate activist group Follow This.

The votes will test shareholder willingness to impose new air pollution restrictions amid high energy prices and new energy security fears following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We were positively surprised," said Follow This founder Mark van Baal. "This shows that most oil majors accept the winds of change at the SEC."

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last fall raised the hurdle for companies seeking to exclude environment and social proposals from facing shareholders.

Follow This is an activist group of 8,000 shareholders who hold stakes in oil companies in Europe and the United States.

While Occidental Petroleum has sought to bar the group's proposal saying the claims have already been "substantially implemented", Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 each have not blocked the group's petition, said van Baal.

Occidental and Phillips 66 declined to comment. Exxon said it considers feedback and input from shareholders. Chevron said it seeks to exclude any proposal that does not comply with rules, regardless of its merits. Conoco did not respond to a request for comment.

Follow This previously put similar proposals calling for the oil firms to "substantially reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions." Those petitions last year were supported by 61% of voting shareholders at Chevron, 58% at Conoco and 80% at Phillips 66, according to company filings.

Follow This now proposes that companies set goals consistent with the 2015 Paris accord, an agreement to reduce emissions in half by 2030.

Oil prices this month have hit 14-year highs https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/global-markets-wrapup-2-pix-2022-03-07 above $130 a barrel as buyers steered clear of Russian products following its invasion of Ukraine. That jump should accelerate investments in renewable energy and away from fossil fuels, he said. [O/R]

"Maybe in the very short term they have to replace Russia supply with oil from other countries. But in the long term we don't need more oil and gas," Van Baal said.

"There is no time for a slow transition anymore."

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • Bond Market Swinging Between Rallies and Routs Dizzies Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The surging volatility in the world’s biggest bond market is challenging traders trying to play both tighter global monetary policy and a war-induced commodity price shock that’s raising the specter of 1970s-style stagflation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine

  • Hilary Duff on "anxiety-inducing" meeting with Lindsay Lohan

    Hilary Duff has opened up about her mental health, revealing that she felt "high stress" and "anxiety" during her teenage years.

  • India's top refiner IOC buys 3 million bbls Russian Urals crude via tender -sources

    Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, bought 3 million barrels of Russian Urals from trader Vitol for May delivery, trade sources said, its first purchase of the grade since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Western sanctions against Russia have led many companies and countries to shun its oil, depressing Russian crude to record discount levels. IOC said in late February it would buy Russian oil on delivered basis to avoid any complication relating to fixing vessels and insurance.

  • Scientists stop and reverse aging in mice

    Most of us want to live a long time, but we don’t want to get old. Unfortunately, those two conditions appear to be mutually exclusive. Living a long time requires that we age. That wouldn’t be so bad if our bodies didn’t forget how to be good at being a body as we got older. As we age, our bodies get worse at making clean copies of our cells and tissues. Our bones become more prone to breaking; our muscles get weaker; our skin gets thinner and starts to wrinkle; and our blood vessels get worse

  • Over 70 vehicles involved in Pennsylvania wreck

    Winter weather is the cause of the massive pileup on a Pennsylvania highway on March 12, leaving several injured.

  • Marathon Petroleum Shuts Oil Pipeline After Leak in Illinois

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Pipe Line Inc. has shut down a pipeline in Illinois that leaked crude oil into a local canal, the company said on Saturday.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Down Shenzhen, Entire Jilin Province as Covid SwellsThe leak into the Cah

  • Gas station manager says thieves are stealing diesel from underground tanks

    As gas prices soar, in southwest Houston, a gas station manager says his surveillance camera caught thieves in action targeting fuel.

  • Heavy rain, mountain snow to touch down in Western Washington

    FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone is tracking a wet, soggy complicated week of weather ahead of us.

  • Winter weather: Speed limit restrictions lifted following snow in central Pennsylvania

    The National Weather Service has revised the forecast for south central Pennsylvania, now predicting up to half a foot for central Pennsylvania.

  • Energy boss: US gas exports can 'easily' replace Russian

    The CEO of the largest natural gas company in the US says American exports to Europe can 'easily' replace Russian supply

  • Why Your Tesla or Ford EV May Soon Be Even More Valuable

    When those big winter storms or blazing hot summer temperatures knock out power for miles around, where can you turn if you don't have a power generator handy? Electric vehicles have not been an option, unless an EV owner wanted to take a chance on having their car's warranty revoked by making some electrical adjustments to their vehicle. Tesla warranties state that vehicle damage or malfunction caused by "using the vehicle as a stationary power source" would not be covered by the vehicle's warranty and could void the warranty, according to an Electrek report.

  • Most of NY under winter storm warning this weekend. See how much snow is projected

    The week started with record-high temperatures and could end with more than a foot of snow in some areas of the state.

  • Cheap Gas: Why Does Costco Have Lower Prices Than Other Stations?

    As the Biden Administration recently banned all Russian imports of gas, oil, and energy, gas prices could continue to rise here in the states. Even though Russian oil accounts for only 3% of U.S....

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day

    The Chicago River was dyed green on Saturday to mark St. Patrick's Day with crowds watching in frigid temperatures. (March 12)

  • Copper is back big in Arizona and will power the clean economy

    A cleaner, decarbonized economy simply cannot happen without more copper.

  • 4.1 earthquake hits near Pinnacles National Park Sunday afternoon

    A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck north of Pinnacles National Park Sunday afternoon in an unincorporated part of San Benito County, California. The quake struck at 1:53 p.m., the United States Geological Survey reported. The epicenter was 22 miles southeast of Hollister and about 7 miles from the north entrance of Pinnacles National Park, according to the USGS.

  • Can you refuse to return to the office?

    Since the laws haven’t been tested yet in a post-pandemic situation, it’s not clear how well they’ll work either at allowing employees to maintain flexible working indefinitely or, on the other side, letting companies function efficiently. Unless people were hired specifically to work from home—for example during the pandemic, with home working as part of their employment contract—then they are probably obliged to work from a designated workplace for at least part of the time, should their employers insist on it. “Unless an employee has a valid reason not to return to work, for example, where they feel unsafe to do so, they remain contractually bound to resume their previous role within their normal place of work, albeit on reasonable notice,” noted Davidson Morris, a UK employment law firm, in a post on its website.

  • Strong storm, possible tornado rocks SW Marion; buildings and vehicles damaged off SR 200 in Ocala

    A strong storm and possible tornado roared through SW Ocala Saturday morning, damaging buildings and vehicles.

  • Huckaby: Don't put away your coats just yet. There's a storm coming

    Columnist Darrell Huckaby discusses the possibility of upcoming severe winter weather and also recalls surviving a major blizzard from 1993.