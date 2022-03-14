Shareholders at four U.S. oil companies to vote on climate proposals

Aerial view of Phillips 66 Company's Los Angeles Refinery in Carson, California
Sabrina Valle
·2 min read

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Shareholders at four U.S. oil companies will vote in the coming quarter on proposals for the firms to meet emissions targets set out in Paris in 2015, said climate activist group Follow This.

The votes will test shareholder willingness to impose new air pollution restrictions amid high energy prices and new energy security fears following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We were positively surprised," said Follow This founder Mark van Baal. "This shows that most oil majors accept the winds of change at the SEC."

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last fall raised the hurdle for companies seeking to exclude environment and social proposals from facing shareholders.

Follow This is an activist group of 8,000 shareholders who hold stakes in oil companies in Europe and the United States.

While Occidental Petroleum has sought to bar the group's proposal saying the claims have already been "substantially implemented", Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 each have not blocked the group's petition, said van Baal.

Occidental and Phillips 66 declined to comment. Exxon said it considers feedback and input from shareholders. Chevron said it seeks to exclude any proposal that does not comply with rules, regardless of its merits. Conoco did not respond to a request for comment.

Follow This previously put similar proposals calling for the oil firms to "substantially reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions." Those petitions last year were supported by 61% of voting shareholders at Chevron, 58% at Conoco and 80% at Phillips 66, according to company filings.

Follow This now proposes that companies set goals consistent with the 2015 Paris accord, an agreement to reduce emissions in half by 2030.

Oil prices this month have hit 14-year highs https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/global-markets-wrapup-2-pix-2022-03-07 above $130 a barrel as buyers steered clear of Russian products following its invasion of Ukraine. That jump should accelerate investments in renewable energy and away from fossil fuels, he said. [O/R]

"Maybe in the very short term they have to replace Russia supply with oil from other countries. But in the long term we don't need more oil and gas," Van Baal said.

"There is no time for a slow transition anymore."

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • Man accused of sexual misconduct at IL-run facility now charged with child molestation

    Charles W. Mills continued to receive a paycheck from the state for more than a year while on administrative leave.

  • Far-right activist Ammon Bundy arrested by Idaho police at hospital protest

    Gubernatorial candidate was key figure in infamous standoffs over federal control of public lands

  • Greek prime minister COVID-positive day after Istanbul visit

    Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be self-isolating at home, a day after a trip to Istanbul. Mitsotakis held talks Sunday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, who is considered the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians. Mitsotakis, wearing a mask, said in a video posted on Instagram that the result of his daily coronavirus test was positive on Monday, and he would therefore be working from home.

  • Inflation-wary bond markets focused on Fed's tricky balancing act

    With the Federal Reserve almost certain to hike interest rates this week for the first time in more than three years, investors will be focused on how it plans to curb a surge in inflation inflamed by the Ukraine crisis without triggering a recession. The U.S. central bank is expected at the very least to raise borrowing costs at each of its next three policy meetings as it scrambles to address the fastest inflation in 40 years. But having waited until it was sure the economy and labor market had recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fed also risks tightening monetary policy just as growth is slowing.

  • Putin’s young victims: Faces of children killed by war as Ukraine says 90 killed in Russian ‘atrocities’

    An 18-month-old baby is among the children who have been killed in Putin’s bloody invasion

  • A look at the frightening Texas giant red-headed centipede

    Maybe you heard about the invasive species of spider, the size of a child's hand, that's expected to appear along much of the East Coast this spring.Catch up quick: Large Joro spiders — millions of them — are expected to use their webs like parachutes to travel with the wind, according to a Feb. 17 study from researchers at the University of Georgia.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Spider shmider, as we say in Central Texas.The Joro spid

  • Over 70 vehicles involved in Pennsylvania wreck

    Winter weather is the cause of the massive pileup on a Pennsylvania highway on March 12, leaving several injured.

  • Marathon Petroleum Shuts Oil Pipeline After Leak in Illinois

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Pipe Line Inc. has shut down a pipeline in Illinois that leaked crude oil into a local canal, the company said on Saturday.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Down Shenzhen, Entire Jilin Province as Covid SwellsThe leak into the Cah

  • Gas station manager says thieves are stealing diesel from underground tanks

    As gas prices soar, in southwest Houston, a gas station manager says his surveillance camera caught thieves in action targeting fuel.

  • Heavy rain, mountain snow to touch down in Western Washington

    FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone is tracking a wet, soggy complicated week of weather ahead of us.

  • Energy boss: US gas exports can 'easily' replace Russian

    The CEO of the largest natural gas company in the US says American exports to Europe can 'easily' replace Russian supply

  • Winter weather: Speed limit restrictions lifted following snow in central Pennsylvania

    The National Weather Service has revised the forecast for south central Pennsylvania, now predicting up to half a foot for central Pennsylvania.

  • Most of NY under winter storm warning this weekend. See how much snow is projected

    The week started with record-high temperatures and could end with more than a foot of snow in some areas of the state.

  • Why Your Tesla or Ford EV May Soon Be Even More Valuable

    When those big winter storms or blazing hot summer temperatures knock out power for miles around, where can you turn if you don't have a power generator handy? Electric vehicles have not been an option, unless an EV owner wanted to take a chance on having their car's warranty revoked by making some electrical adjustments to their vehicle. Tesla warranties state that vehicle damage or malfunction caused by "using the vehicle as a stationary power source" would not be covered by the vehicle's warranty and could void the warranty, according to an Electrek report.

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Cheap Gas: Why Does Costco Have Lower Prices Than Other Stations?

    As the Biden Administration recently banned all Russian imports of gas, oil, and energy, gas prices could continue to rise here in the states. Even though Russian oil accounts for only 3% of U.S....

  • Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day

    The Chicago River was dyed green on Saturday to mark St. Patrick's Day with crowds watching in frigid temperatures. (March 12)

  • Copper is back big in Arizona and will power the clean economy

    A cleaner, decarbonized economy simply cannot happen without more copper.

  • Can you refuse to return to the office?

    Since the laws haven’t been tested yet in a post-pandemic situation, it’s not clear how well they’ll work either at allowing employees to maintain flexible working indefinitely or, on the other side, letting companies function efficiently. Unless people were hired specifically to work from home—for example during the pandemic, with home working as part of their employment contract—then they are probably obliged to work from a designated workplace for at least part of the time, should their employers insist on it. “Unless an employee has a valid reason not to return to work, for example, where they feel unsafe to do so, they remain contractually bound to resume their previous role within their normal place of work, albeit on reasonable notice,” noted Davidson Morris, a UK employment law firm, in a post on its website.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.